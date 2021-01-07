Kosovo president sets Feb. 14 as date for snap vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kosovo’s acting president, Vjosa Osmani, set Feb. 14 as the date for an early parliamentary election, following a decision by the country’s top court to annul the June parliamentary vote to elect the new government.

“The Election Commission is instructed to take all necessary actions to hold the elections,” Osmani said in a written statement.

On December 21, the Constitutional Court of Kosovo said the election of the government the Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti was not “in accordance with paragraph 3 of article 95” of the country’s constitution and ordered new parliamentary vote.

Main Photo: Kosovo’s acting president, Vjosa Osmani EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Like this: Like Loading...