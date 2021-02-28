Kremlin critic Navalny moved to prison outside Moscow to serve jail term

Reading Time: < 1 minute

POKROV, Russia (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a prison outside Moscow to serve his prison sentence, a public commission said on Sunday, weeks after he returned to Russia after being poisoned.

Navalny’s whereabouts had been unknown since Thursday when his allies learned that he was transferred out of one of Moscow’s most infamous jails to an undisclosed location.

Navalny, 44, was arrested on his return from Germany last month and has been sentenced to more than 2-1/2 years for parole violations that he said were trumped up.

He has been transferred to a penal colony in the Vladimir region, the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission that defends the rights of prisoners and has access to people in custody, said on its website.

The state news agency TASS specified that Navalny will serve his term in penal colony number 2 in the town of Pokrov, about 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...