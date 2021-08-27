Kremlin says danger in Afghanistan remains high after Kabul attack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Kremlin said on Friday that danger remained high for everyone in Afghanistan after an attack at an airport in Kabul, and that Islamic State and other militant groups were trying to capitalise on chaos in the country.

Russia’s intelligence services are working round the clock to prevent any spillover into neighbouring regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.



The Russian-led CSTO security alliance will conduct military exercises from September to October involving several thousand troops, the Interfax news agency cited the bloc as saying on Friday.

The drills will place in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, it said.

Photo: Taliban patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/STRINGER