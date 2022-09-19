Kremlin says it values Hungary taking ‘sovereign positions’ inside EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday said it welcomed Hungary taking “sovereign positions” on many issues within the European Union, as it wade into the 7.5-billion-euro funding row between Budapest and Brussels.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was following developments related to Hungary after the EU Commission over the weekend recommended suspending some funding to Budapest over the country’s corruption.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first