Kremlin says Russia plans to expand ties with North Korea in all areas

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Russia wants to expand ties with North Korea in all possible areas, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was replying to a question from reporters about last week’s visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia’s far east, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Russia-Iran ties have reached new level

Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Teheran on Wednesday.

“We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies,” the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying.

“Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level.”

