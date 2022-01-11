Kroos set to end his career at Real, 2023 or later

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has reiterated he wants to end his playing career at Real Madrid and is therefore not stressed about contract renewal talks with the Spanish giants.

Kroos told Sky TV in an interview broadcast on Monday he deliberately chose a contract until 2023 at the last extension because “I am 33 then which is a good age to decide how things would continue.”

The 106-times capped 2014 World Cup winner Kroos joined Real in 2013 from Bayern Munich and has won three Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups and two Spanish Liga titles with them.

“I am in my eighth season at Real and it is an unbelievable relationship which I would never endanger through any kind of games,” he said. “I have clearly communicated that I want to end my career here and that will happen. When that will be I can’t answer today, whether it will be 2023 or a year or two later. “We won’t get stressed about it, I have a contract over another year and a half and things are going great,” he said.

via Reuters