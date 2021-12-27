L-Istrina raises over €5.8m in aid of CCF – Malta News Briefing – Monday 27 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

€5.8m collected for L-Istrina

The annual telethon, L-Istrina, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund has raised over €5.8 million.

During the 2020 edition, more than €6.5 million were raised. Head of MCCF and President of Malta George Vella could not be physically present for the event, being, together with his wife, in quarantine.

L-Istrina Facebook Page

Guide children to make right choices – Archbishop

On the Feast of the Holy Family, Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged the faithful to pray to the Holy Family so that it may protect their own, particularly their children. Scicluna said that parents’ task, he argued, was made harder in an age in which what is wrong is described as being good, specifically referring to the recent legalisation of cannabis. However, he said that it was up to them to create the ideal environment at home – “without violence, without noise, without shouting” – in which children are guided to make the right choices, rather than tempt them to do otherwise. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

A 69-year-old woman died while COVID-positive, health authorities reported on Sunday, as the number of patients in hospital rose to 80. Health authorities recorded 572 new COVID-19 infections on Boxing Day, remarkably less than the 917 new cases reported on Christmas day. Sunday’s victim was the 475th person to die while COVID-positive in Malta. On Sunday, the Office of the Prime Minister released a video showing Abela and his wife Lydia receiving their booster dose on Sunday, together with their daughter Giorgia Mae who received her first dose of the vaccine.