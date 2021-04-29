Labour government is protecting criminals, David Casa reiterates

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Labour government is protecting criminals and Maltese people need to be protected, MEP David Casa told the European Parliament today.

Speaking during a debate on the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Casa insisted that he “will not stop until all those involved in the murder, including those who ordered the murder to take place, are in jail”.

A European Parliament resolution today expressed “deep concern” about the latest revelations in the investigations into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been approved by a landslide.

“All the Members who participated in the debate in the European Parliament – except for the 4 MEPs of the Maltese Labour Party – insisted that the situation in Malta needs to change,” Casa said.

“The European Parliament is deeply concerned about the latest revelations in the investigations into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in particular the possible involvement of government ministers and political appointees; acknowledges the progress made in the murder investigations; reiterates, however, that the recent revelations raise new questions about the case and related investigations,” the resolution reads.

Through the approval of the resolution, the parliament is also calling on the government to “deploy all the necessary resources to bring to justice not only every individual implicated in the murder of Caruana Galizia, but also those implicated in all other cases currently being investigated or reported which she had brought to light prior to her assassination”.

It also insisted that Europol should be heavily involved in the investigations.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

