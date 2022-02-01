Labour insists on LN allowing Court to remove sentences from public database / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 1 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Labour insists on LN allowing Court to remove sentences from public database

Labour has voted against a motion presented by Opposition MPs that aimed to repeal a legal notice allowing the court to remove sentences from its public database. The Legal Notice in question, grants unlimited authority to the director-general of Malta’s law courts to erase court judgements from a public government website. Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina argued that “a magistrate or judge has no right to give a sentence in secret. It must be done openly. It can’t close off its courtroom and give the sentence. Although, I know of circumstances where this might have happened”.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis brought his defence of the legal notice after Aquilina. He said that the removal or modification of court judgements has been an ongoing process that started before he became minister. The legal notice merely formalises the procedure, he argued. Another vote by division will be taken tomorrow on the PN’s request. (Maltatoday)

Malta to get another Carnival in May

Malta will still be holding a Carnival this year – in May. Culture Minister Jose Herrea said that while Carnival will still take place as usual between February 25 and March 1 with exhibitions and plays but no parade, a second event will take place between May 20 and 22, with carnival floats returning for the first time since 2020. “As we are becoming more relaxed in our COVID-19 protocols, it seemed fit that at the end of May there will be a normal Carnival,” Herrera told Times of Malta at a news conference on Monday. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

Active Covid-19 cases went down to below 3,000 on the last day of January, with 169 new cases and 327 recoveries. Of the 2,972 persons currently infected with coronavirus, hundred are being treated in hospital, four of whom in ITU. During the last 24 hours, three persons aged between 86 and 93 died while Covid-19 positive, taking the death tally to 550.