Labour shoots down PN’s good governance bill / Malta News Briefing – Friday 28 January 2022

Morning Briefing

Labour shoots down PN’s good governance bill

Labour has voted against the PN’s anti-corruption Bill, with Government Whip Glenn Bedingfield explaining that the government side would be voting against the Bill because of how all 11 different laws had been bundled together into one and rushed through in Parliament. Addressing Parliament in his speech, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta is more democratic than ever before today owing to the system of checks and balances that the Labour government has introduced. Opposition leader Bernard Grech argued that “a vote against these bills is a vote against the future of our country and history will judge us on the decisions we take today.” [The Malta Independent]

EC praises Malta’s vaccination plan

European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakidou poured praise on Malta’s running of its COVID-19 vaccination programme, while thanking the country for its excellent cooperation during the pandemic. She was speaking after visiting the oncology hospital and the vaccination centre at the University of Malta, where she spoke with several children and adults present to receive the vaccine. Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister, Chris Fearne told the Commissioner that so far, 98% of the Maltese population is double vaccinated, while 76% of Malta’s adults have taken the booster dose. He explained that due to high inoculation rates, the country has been able to loosen restrictions. [Newsbook.com.mt]

Konrad Mizzi continues to avoid PAC responses

Former Labour Minister Konrad Mizzi once again regused to answer any questions about his role in a controversial power station deal during a parliamentary hearing. He insisted that he would not be answering queries pending a ruling by Speaker Anglu Farrugia. Mizzi complained that PN MPs Beppe Fenech Adami and Karol Aquilina were making unfounded allegations and sought the Speaker’s protection. All members of PAC, while asking freely and objectively on the report, should be cautious that they follow the rules and guidelines that apply,” the speaker said. [Times of Malta]

Covid-19 update: A total of 230 new COVID-19 cases were registered, as another three people died while positive with the virus. The victims are two men, aged 70 and 81, and a 90-year-old woman. There were 590 new recoveries and 120 people are hospitalised, 7 of whom are in the ITU.