Labour’s electoral manifesto to include 1,000 proposals Malta News Briefing – Monday 28 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Labour’s electoral manifesto to include 1,000 proposals

PM Robert Abela said that the Labour will announce 1,000 election proposals during the campaign trail. Speaking in a rally in Naxxar, Abela said that “we have a plan with 1,000 proposals which was born from a concept of drafting 100 ideas, that all came from the people”. He revealed that the PL would this week be unveiling measures and incentives for those who are trying to start a family: “A just society gives the same opportunities to everyone. Everyone must have the same opportunities and a government led by me will be with you in every moment,” he said. [Times of Malta]

PN promises reduced income tax for business

PN’s campaign trail continued in Zurrieq, with Opposition Leader making an appeal to the undecided to join the party, asking to “let us change this country for the better, let us be the key to the change that this country needs. Grech announced plans for ESG (Environment sustainability and governance) criteria, for a more sustainable future, if elected, pointing out that this was detailed in the PN’s electoral manifesto. Income tax will be reduced to 15% on the first €500,000 for businesses, to incentivise trade, Grech promised. [Net News/Maltatoday]

Covid-19 Update

Two people died while Covid positive, the health authorities said on Sunday. The latest victims are a man aged 76 and a woman aged 86. This has taken the total number of Covid related deaths in the country up to 604. The number of new cases reported on Sunday was 56, while 65 people recovered from the virus. There are currently 714 active cases in the country. 35 patients in Mater Dei Hospital currently have Covid, three of whom are in the ITU. [Malta Independent]