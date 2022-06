LAFC general manager hopes Bale move not just for World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Los Angeles FC General Manager John Thorrington said Gareth Bale’s stint in Major League Soccer will be the ideal preparation for the World Cup but they want him to stick around beyond the finals in Qatar.

Bale, whose contract with LaLiga champions Real Madrid is due to end this summer, appeared to confirm the move in a post on Twitter on Saturday, writing, “See you soon, Los Angeles.”

The 32-year-old led Wales to a first World Cup finals since 1958 earlier this month.

“It was never about six months just for the World Cup,” Thorrington told reporters on Sunday after their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls. “We always were talking about longer term than that.

“Gareth was very forthcoming with us about what he wanted, we had numerous calls with him, with his representatives directly. We got the sense that what he wants in preparation for the World Cup and beyond was exactly what we can offer …

“Our definition of success and Gareth’s are one in the same. So we’re not going to do anything that’s counterproductive to Gareth, performing well here will be the exact preparation he needs for a World Cup.”

via Reuters