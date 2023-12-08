Lamborghini celebrated its 60th anniversary by unveiling a unique, artistic V12 hybrid plug-in vehicle at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Automobili Lamborghini celebrated the important milestone of its 60th anniversary through art, presenting a Revuelto ‘Opera Unica’: a one-off piece of art unveiled during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023.

Showcasing a highly customized version of the Revuelto, the brand’s first V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle), this ‘Opera Unica’ has been envisioned thanks to the artistic concept and development of Centro Stile and under the direction of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam team.

The highly anticipated Revuelto launched earlier this year and the hybrid plug-in reaches a next level paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness and driving pleasure from its unprecedented new architecture; innovative design, maximum-efficiency aerodynamics and a new carbon frame concept.

With 1,001 horsepower, the Revuelto is extremely agile and effective on both the road and track.

“As the company’s top market globally, it’s quite fitting that we bring this Revuelto ‘Opera Unica’ to the U.S. and present it during Art Basel Miami Beach,” remarks Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “Being the fastest, most technologically advanced and customizable Lamborghini in history, the Revuelto has seen a tremendously positive response from customers globally. The iconic V12 plays an integral part in Lamborghini’s history and with this ‘Opera Unica’ we have truly explored the possibilities of our Ad Personam personalization, thus creating an automotive masterpiece.”

Since its origins, Lamborghini is leading in innovation on colour application. This Revuelto ‘Opera Unica’s’ hand-painted exterior fades from Viola Pasifae to Nero Helene, with brushstroke details of warm and cool colors, a process adding 76 hours of development and testing and a total of 435 hours to execute. A subtle 60th anniversary logo is visible on the bonnet of the car.

Similarly to the exterior, the interior creates a unique, artistic space. Playing with colors to construct an asymmetric design, the interior required an additional 220 hours to complete.

To complement the two-tone leather interior in Nero Ade and Viola Acutus, the seat backrests, the door inserts and the headliners are embroidered with the 60th anniversary logo using matching warm and cool colors from the exterior. Even the start and stop cover is now highlighted with the shaded brushstroke colors.

“We wanted to create something purely artistic using brushes and a combination of colors, as if the Revuelto was a canvas. That is what fueled our inspiration for this special livery,” said Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini’s Design Director. “With the dynamic hand-painted exterior we really emphasize the aerodynamics and speed of the car.”

This Revuelto ‘Opera Unica’ will be presented this evening in Miami Beach at a launch event featuring a selection of artwork commissioned by Automobili Lamborghini America dealers in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the brand.

