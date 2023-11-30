Lamborghini is TopGear.com Manufacturer of the Year

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Automobili Lamborghini is announced Manufacturer of the Year in the BBC’s TopGear.com Awards 2023.

TopGear described Lamborghini as, “understanding the current super sports car landscape better than anyone. It understands what people want not only from the cars, but also from the brand itself. Put simply… Lambo always looks like it’s having fun.”

Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann accepted the award from Top Gear magazine editor Jack Rix who was assisted by comedienne Ellie Taylor during the London event.

During its sixtieth anniversary year in 2023, Lamborghini pointed out that it has realised the following:

The global launch of the Lamborghini Revuelto, the V12 super sports High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV).

Deliveries commenced worldwide of the sold-out Huracán Sterrato; the Lanzador fully-electrified fourth model concept was presented.

The LMDh race car was unveiled that will campaign next year in the FIA World Endurance Championship including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship incorporating the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Automobili Lamborghini continued to announce record sales and business results throughout 2023, alongside a panorama of new technology developments;

Continuance of its industry-leading sustainability initiatives; and development of its dealer network, to accommodate the growing car parc and a fully hybridized model range presented from 2024, to include a PHEV Urus Super SUV and a successor to the Huracán.

Photo: Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann with the award from Top Gear magazine

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group