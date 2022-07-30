Lampedusa migrant hotspot close to collapse after 6 more landings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lampedusa immigration centres are close to collapse after the last 6 small boats arrival with 159 migrants on board.

The number of arrivals in the last 18 hours has risen to 24, with a total of 932 migrants, mostly Tunisians.

In the hotspot of the Imbriacola district, despite the flurry of transfers arranged by the Prefecture of Agrigento, there were over 2,000 migrants landing.

Within a few hours an additional 350 will be taken to the port where they will be loaded on the Pietro Novelli ferry that will sail towards Mazara del Vallo.

TgCom24

Photo (FILE) – Migrants arrive at the ‘molo di Norimberga’ (Nuremberg pier) in Messina, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 24 July 2022. Over 600 migrants on board a drifting fishing boat have been rescued during rescue operations in the Italian SAR (search and rescue) area of responsibility. On board the fishing boat, the bodies of five migrants were also found. The rescued migrants have been transferred on the day to Calabrian and Sicilian ports. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI