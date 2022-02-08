Large majority of Maltese want stronger role for European Parliament

Reading Time: 2 minutes



A large majority of Maltese would like to see the European Parliament taking a stronger role in the future. Data by the latest Eurobarometer survey published today, has shown that a total 71% of Maltese respondents to the latest Eurobarometer survey published today replied in the affirmative when queried on whether the democratically-elected institution should take a more leading role, the fourth highest rate in the EU. Only 18% said the EP should have a less important role.

Only respondents in Cyprus (89%), Spain (77%) and Belgium (74%) expressed themselves in a more enthusiastic manner on the role of EP, with the EU average standing at 58%.

Members of the European Parliament are elected in EU member states every five years and represent around 446 million citizens. Over the years, and with subsequent changes to EU treaties, the Parliament has acquired substantial legislative and budgetary powers. On the other hand of the spectrum, in Czech Republic, Slovakia and Denmark, the majority of respondents would like the EP to play a less important role.

Around Europe, democracy (32%), freedom of speech and thought (27%) and the protection of human rights in the EU and worldwide (25%) are the most prioritised as values that the European Parliament should defend.

In terms of which priorities should be addressed by the Parliament, for the majority of Europeans, as probably expected in the midst of a global pandemic, public health took first place (42%), followed by the fight against poverty and social exclusion (40%) and action against climate change (39%).

Interestingly, the fight against climate change ranked first in Malta, a priority for 45% of respondents, a confirmation that an issue which was perhaps for a long time on the backburner of local considerations is now a veritable concern for Maltese citizens.