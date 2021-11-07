Last-gasp Cuadrado winner ends Juventus slump with Fiorentina win

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TURIN (Reuters) -Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time strike earned Juventus a 1-0 win over 10-man Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday as the Turin club ended a three-match winless league run.

The Colombian substitute beat goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano at his near post with a powerful effort in the dying minutes to clinch victory, despite a poor Juve performance in which they failed to muster a shot on target until the 86th minute.

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic’s dismissal in the 73rd minute injected some life into the home side as Federico Chiesa blasted a shot off the crossbar and Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out for offside before Cuadrado broke through at the death.

“We are happy with the win, we will continue on this line,” Cuadrado told DAZN.

“We are a team and a family, we have to fight for our team-mates until the end.”

It was coach Massimiliano Allegri’s 200th win as Juventus coach in all competitions, making him only the third manager to achieve the feat since 1929/30 after Giovanni Trapattoni (319 wins) and Marcello Lippi (227).

But the 54-year-old’s side did little to suggest an imminent transformation in form after an underwhelming display.

The result leaves eighth-placed Juventus on 18 points, level with Fiorentina above them.

Photo – Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and ACF Fiorentina in Turin, Italy, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO