Late Bardhi goal earns North Macedonia 1-1 draw with Italy

Reading Time: 4 minutes

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (Reuters) – North Macedonia captain Enis Bardhi’s stunning free kick cancelled out Ciro Immobile’s header to earn a 1-1 home draw against Italy in their Euro 2024 Group C qualifier on Saturday, spoiling Luciano Spalletti’s debut as the Azzurri coach.

European champions Italy dominated the game and their captain Immobile netted with a header just after the break, following up after Nicolo Barella hit the bar from distance.

But midfielder Bardhi delighted the crowd when he equalised with a free kick from just outside the box that flew into the top right corner in the 81st minute.

“We conceded little, but we could have done more harm,” said Spalletti, who was named Italy coach in August after former manager Roberto Mancini resigned to take over Saudi Arabia.

“We suffered when the game got messy and we were not ready to recreate the defensive solidity, so the clearances were often recaptured by their midfielders.”

Italy remain third in the group level on four points with fourth-placed North Macedonia although the Italians have only played three games to their opponents’ four.

Italy also have two games in hand of leaders England, who have 13 points after earlier on Saturday rescuing a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, who are second with seven points from four matches. Italy next host Ukraine at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Italy had 85% of possession in a chaotic first half during which midfielder Barella thought he netted the opener in the third minute but his effort was flagged for a clear offside.

The hosts also had chances and forward Bojan Miovski could have upset the visitors as early as the 19th minute of Spalletti’s debut when he narrowly missed with a diving header.

Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali hit the post with a low shot shortly after and Bryan Cristante was denied by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski from close range.

The state of the pitch caused some Italy players to complain about its condition which, however, did not prevent the visitors from taking the lead through Immobile in the 47th minute.

But North Macedonia, who last year beat the Italians in a qualifying playoff to reach the 2022 World Cup, spent more time in the visitors’ half after the break and Eljif Elmas could have levelled from distance but shot was just wide of the far post.

But Bardhi did finally conjure up a late equaliser to give his side a boost before they visit bottom side Malta on Tuesday.

England salvage 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Euro qualifier

WROCLAW, Poland (Reuters) -England fought back to claim a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday and stay six points clear atop Group C after Kyle Walker netted from a sublime pass by Harry Kane for his first international goal.

England dominated possession but Ukraine opened the scoring against the run of play in the 26th minute through Oleksandr Zinchenko after Yukhym Konoplia cut back a pass from the right for the midfielder to sidefoot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“I think it’s an amazing result for us,” Zinchenko said. “England are one of the best teams in the world and in general we did very well.”

Ukraine have not played at home since Russia launched an invasion of the country in February 2022 — which Moscow calls a “special military operation” — and the crowd noise inside Tarczynski Arena in Poland was deafening at times.

Gareth Southgate’s side levelled close to the break after skipper Kane gathered the ball in midfield and superbly picked out Walker who neatly controlled the ball and slotted home with a composed finish for his first England goal.

Walker bemoaned his side’s missed chances but said getting a draw on the road marked a good return for a side that had 11 attempts compared to two for Ukraine.

“It’s a point away from home and we’re in a good position in the group and it was always going to be tough as they’re a proud nation,” he told Channel 4 television.

“I thought we lacked a bit of cutting edge tonight but sometimes you have to take a point an move on.”

England played more directly after the break and started creating more opportunities, including a Bukayo Saka shot that bounced off the bar.

With about 25 minutes left, Southgate replaced James Maddison and Jude Bellingham with Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford but neither substitute was able to lift England past a resolute Ukraine who played higher up the pitch after halftime.

England, who conceded just their second goal in qualifying, are top with 13 points from five games followed by Ukraine on seven from four. The draw against Ukraine marked the first time England have dropped points in the qualifying campaign.

Reuters

