Late Llorente header earns Leeds draw with Liverpool

An 87th-minute header from defender Diego Llorente gave Leeds United a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday after the home side staged a protest against the breakaway Super League prior to the kickoff.

Leeds players came out for their warm-up wearing shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Earn It” under the Champions League logo — a reference to the fact that the proposed 20-club Super League will have 15 permanent members with no relegation.

A plane flew overhead trailing a banner proclaiming “say no to superleague” while the Liverpool team coach was greeted with fans venting their anger.

The result left Liverpool sixth on 53 points from 32 games, one behind fifth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand and two adrift of West Ham United in fourth. Leeds stayed 10th on 46 points.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa praised his team for digging deep to avoid defeat.

“There were periods when one dominated the other,” he told the BBC. “Perhaps in the second half when we were losing we had more continuity when we were searching for the equaliser.

via Reuters

