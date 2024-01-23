Football, Sport Dispatch

Late Martinez goal earns Inter Italian Super Cup against 10-man Napoli

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez struck a last-gasp goal to snatch a dramatic 1-0 win over 10-man Napoli as they claimed their third successive Italian Super Cup title on Monday.

The victory also handed Inter an eighth Supercoppa title, trailing only one behind Juventus’ record haul of nine.

The match at Al-Awwal Park was the first final of the four-team Super Cup format, which included the winners and runners-up of the Italian league and cup.

“We must congratulate Napoli, they played a great game,” Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, who became the Supercoppa’s record winning coach with five titles, told Mediaset.

“We played a semi-final three days ago and then a final today, it was something new for everyone. We kept our focus high.”

Martinez’s winner came in stoppage time when Benjamin Pavard made a great solo run and crossed from the right to find the Argentine striker in the six-yard box for a simple finish.

