Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 26 (Reuters) – India’s coronavirus cases hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help tackle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

Infections in the past 24 hours rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and nationwide turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds. With a population of 1.3 billion, India has a tally of 17.31 million infections and 195,123 deaths, after 2,812 deaths overnight, health ministry data showed.

Hong Kong, Singapore to start travel bubble next month

A long-delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong’s Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.

Those wanting to travel from either city must test negative for COVID-19 before departure and on arrival. Hong Kong residents can also only fly to Singapore at least 14 days after they have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Israel examining heart inflammation cases in those who received Pfizer shot

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday it is examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, though it has not yet drawn any conclusions.

Israel’s pandemic response coordinator, Nachman Ash, said a preliminary study showed “tens of incidents” of myocarditis occurring among more than 5 million vaccinated people, primarily after the second dose. Ash said it was unclear whether this was unusually high and whether it was connected to the vaccine. Most of the cases were reported among people up to age 30.

EU will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer

A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times that the union’s 27 members would accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The agency has approved the three vaccines used in the United States.

EUROPE

* France reported a rise in the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital intensive care units as President Emmanuel Macron’s government seeks signs of an end to the nation’s third wave of infections.

* Germany’s coronavirus infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he did not expect moves to ease curbs before the end of May.

* The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Switzerland, the Federal Office for Public Health said, as other countries introduce travel bans to contain its spread.

* The United Kingdom has reached another COVID-19 vaccination milestone with over half of the population having had at least one injection, health secretary Matt Hancock said.

AMERICAS

* Children attending summer camp can get within 3 feet of each other but should wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to fresh guidance issued by the U.S. CDC.

* Canada’s health department said the 1.5 million doses of the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine imported from Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore facility were safe and met quality specifications.

* Mexico’s top diplomat travelled to Moscow for a visit with Russian officials, amid talks to hammer out plans for Mexico to bottle Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically after delays in shipments.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Malaysian health authorities said the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the COVAX facility.

* Thai authorities are stepping up travel restrictions and other measures to combat a rapidly spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections as the country logged 11 deaths on Sunday, a daily record.

* Western Australia’s international arrivals cap for the next month will be halved, officials said, as the state is battling a coronavirus outbreak that forced more than two million people into a three-day lockdown from Saturday.

* The Japanese government is planning to open large vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks in a bid to speed up its inoculation drive.

* Cambodia closed all markets in the capital Phnom Penh to contain a surge in coronavirus infections and thousands of families pleaded to the government for food as a two-week lockdown continued.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel and Bahrain have agreed to recognise each other’s vaccination programmes and let people who have had shots travel without restriction between the countries.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks rose on Monday with Chinese shares near three-week highs as signs the world economic recovery was well on track bolstered risk appetite, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a two-month low.

