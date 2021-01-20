Latest update: Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 20 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Vast majority of Maltese will take vaccine – survey

The vast majority of Maltese would take the coronavirus vaccine as soon as it was available to them. According to a Eurobarometer survey, Malta registered the highest number of people in Europe who are eager to take the coronavirus vaccine with 41% saying they would take it as soon as possible while 5% said that they do not know whether they would take it or not.

45% of the respondents in Malta cited the fact that some people have already been vaccinated, that the vaccine works and there are no side-effects as a reason for getting the vaccine. Almost nine in ten or 87% of the respondents in Malta said the European Union is playing a key role in ensuring access to the vaccine in the country with only 3% disagreeing and 6% saying they do not know.

PN Shadow Cabinet reshuffle still underway

Various sections of the media report that PN leader Bernard Grech is facing stiff internal opposition on some of his proposed changes for the PN Shadow Cabinet.

Particularly, Grech seems intent in reducing Stephen Spiteri’s portfolio from health to mental health, a move which drew the ire not only of the MP himself but of the second district committees.

Reports indicate that MP Jason Azzopardi is to be moved from justice to work and competitiveness, while Robert Arrigo is also expected to be stripped of his tourism portfolio. It is yet unclear whether former leader Adrian Delia will go back on his decision not to accept any position in the Shadow Cabinet.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 200 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 148 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2,835. 3,481 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 242. 13,002 vaccine doses were administered until Monday.

