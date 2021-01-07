Latest Updates – Malta News Briefing – Thursday 7 January 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government teachers to strike today

Government teachers will strike today and tomorrow after the Ministry of Education insisted schools should re-open for the second term of the year. An industrial dispute was registered after a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Union proved unsuccessful.

The MUT said all its members at primary, secondary, university and kindergarten will not turn up for work. However, a number of educators turned to social media to insist that they would be reporting normally to work. Church and independent schools will be offering online lessons for these two days.

The Union of Professional Educators said its members would also be joining the strike.

Union president Marco Bonnici said a request for teaching to go online until a thorough assessment of the COVID-19 situation is carried out by the health authorities following a post-holidays spike in cases was refused by Prime Minister Robert Abela. The union said it was warned that teachers will not be paid if they opted for online lessons.

The MUT insisted that Government insisted on the re-opening of schools despite the health authorities warning against such a step. This was however denied by Justyne Caruana, Education Minister, who said that “The health authorities did not advise us to close schools so they’ll reopen tomorrow, ready to welcome our children with all the protocols to safeguard health”.

PN expresses solidarity with teachers

PN leader Bernard Grech shared his support to teachers “who had to resort to a strike because the government of Robert Abela continues to ignore the advice of the health authorities and continues with his cry of ‘business as usual'”.

Grech said the PM was putting the health of students, teachers parents and school staff at risk.

Second batch of vaccinations to arrive next week

Malta is expected to receive a second batch of anti-Covid vaccinations developed by Moderna next week. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Dr Chris Fearne following its approval given by the EU Agency for Medicines to the vaccine manufactured by an American company.

Minister Fearne said that as a result of the assured supply of vaccine from Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna, by the end of May it is expected the pressure will be relieved on Public Health services because these supplies will enable frontliners, those in residences and the vulnerable to be vaccinated.

The Health Minister explained that during the first week, 1.400 vaccinations have been given; in the second week 4,000 vaccinations will be given, in the third week 8,000 and in the fourth week will leap to 16,000. By the end of January, 21,000 vaccinations will have been given.

Covid-19 Update

224 new case of coronavirus were reported in Malta, a record high for the island, on Wednesday. These were identified from 3,365 tests, with 80 persons also recovering. Active cases have gone up again to 1,845. The past 24 hours also saw one further fatality, a 72-year old man who contracted the virus on New Years’ Eve.

Shot fired in Bormla, four arrests

The police is investigating a shooting in Triq id-Dejqa, Bormla. According to an on-site press briefing by the Police, a shot was fired at around 9pm after an argument involving four men.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit and district officers were at the scene. No one was injured from the incident.

All four men involved – two Maltese and two foreign nationals – are being held by the police for further questioning.



