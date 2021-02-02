Latest Updates – Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 2 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Gozo Bishop testifies in child abuse case

The case against Gozitan priests Joseph Cini and Joseph Sultana continued yesterday, with Bishop Anton Teuma testiying. Teuma testified that the former altar boy who claims he was sexually abused by two priests in Xagħra first mentioned his childhood trauma in September 2019 but only named the alleged perpetrators several months later.

While the abuse was mentioned after six councelling sessions, the names of his alleged abusers – Xagħra priests Joseph Cini, 70, and Joseph Sultana, 84 were only mentioned last March after 19 councelling sessions. Teuma said that the victim instead that he did not want to report the two men, placing a significant burden on him.

Earlier in the sitting, Magistrate Monica Vella refused a challenge by the defence to get the case to be heard behind closed doors without no live reporting. After the hearings, Vella decided that there was sufficient evidence for both accused to be placed under a bill of indictment.

Elections are looming – Alfred Sant

“Elections are looming”, Labour MEP Alfred Sant said in a cyrptic tweet, seemingly contradicting PM Abela’s statement that Government had no intention to call an early election.

Sant said that “elections are looming even if other concerns loom larger.” Sant added that “the government needs to balance the demands of the electoral game with those of the need to manage well the Covid-19 end-process (if it is an end one).”

PN is offering alternative Government – Grech

The Leader of the Opposition and of the Nationalist Party, Bernard Grech, said the PN is offering an alternative Government that has a vision for the challenges currently being experienced by small and medium-sized enterprises. He stated this during a spontaneous visit to retail outlets and the open market at Mosta.

Dr Grech met entrepreneurs who expressed their concerns as to how they can survive during the rest of this year. He appealed to the Government to do more for these and to inform them and explain to them what will happen after March later this year.

In a press release, the PN said that the retail outlet owners and market vendors had told Dr Grech the Government was keeping them in the dark and they therefore cannot plan ahead in their own interests and that of their employees.

Covid-19 Update

124 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, with 141 persons recovering, cases which have been identified through 3,037 swab tests carried out on Sunday. This means that the number of active cases stands at 2,657. During the previous 24 hours, an 81 year old male and an 88 year old female became the latst two fatalities of the pandemic, which has now taken the lives of 269 persons on Maltese shores.Health authorities also said that by the end of last week 27,759 vaccine doses were administered. Just under 4,000 of them were second doses.

