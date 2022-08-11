Latvia declares Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Latvian MPs on Thursday adopted a statement declaring Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” and said its actions in Ukraine constituted “targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people”.

The statement said the parliament “recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view”.

MPs said they considered “Russia’s violence against civilians committed in pursuit of political aims as terrorism”.

They also condemned its use of cluster munitions “to sow fear and indiscriminately kill civilians”.

The parliament also urged the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens and to cut down on entry visas in general.

It said Russia’s invasion was carried out “with the support and involvement of the Belarusian regime” and called on the international community to impose on Belarus the same sanctions adopted against Russia.

Russia condemned the move by Latvia’s parliament to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Writing on Telegram, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the decision “xenophobic”.