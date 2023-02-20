Law & Order actor Richard Belzer dies aged 78

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Richard Belzer, a stand-up comedian who became one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU, has died. He was 78.

Belzer died on Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told the Hollywood Reporter.

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. pic.twitter.com/ZhygF6ODhE — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 19, 2023

Belzer played the wise-cracking homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories over more than two decades and across 10 series, including appearances on the hit comedies 30 Rock and Arrested Development.

Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of Homicide and last played him in 2016 on Law & Order: SVU.

Munch would become one of the longest-running characters on US TV, a sunglasses-wearing presence on the small screen for more than 20 years.

In 2008, with Michael Ian Black, Belzer published the novel I Am Not a Cop! He also helped write several books on conspiracy theories, about things like the assassination of John F Kennedy and the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

The last appearance of our dear Richard Belzer. We will miss you 💔 pic.twitter.com/4k2NkYnWGN — Law & Order SVU (@NBCSVU_fans) February 19, 2023

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Belzer was drawn to comedy during a childhood in which his mother would beat him and his older brother, Len.

Expelled from Dean Junior College in Massachusetts, Belzer embarked on a life of stand-up in New York in 1972. He made his big-screen debut in Ken Shapiro’s 1974 film The Groove Tube, a satire co-starring Chevy Chase that grew out of the comedy group Channel One.

Before Saturday Night Live changed the comedy scene in New York, Belzer performed with John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and others on the National Lampoon Radio Hour.

In 1975, he became the warm-up comic for the newly launched SNL. While many cast members became famous, Belzer’s roles were mostly smaller cameos. He later said the SNL creator, Lorne Michaels, reneged on a promise to work him into the show.

Read more via The Guardian/ Hollywood Reporter

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first