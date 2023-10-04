Lawmakers withhold green light for new EU green policy chiefs

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament’s environment committee declined to accept the two nominees to lead Europe’s climate agenda, demanding on Tuesday that the candidates commit not to shelve green measures that could face political pushback before upcoming elections.

Former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra, nominee for the European Union’s next head of climate change policy, and Maros Sefcovic, the EU Commissioner in line to take over coordination of green policies, each failed to win approval from the committee during hours-long hearings.

Lawmakers have asked both candidates to answer extra questions by Wednesday morning, and will then reconsider whether to approve their new roles, said French lawmaker Pascal Canfin, who chairs the committee.

In particular, lawmakers want assurances that the European Commission is not planning to shelve green measures that it promised but has not yet delivered – including restrictions on harmful chemicals, microplastics pollution and animal welfare.

In his hearing on Tuesday, Sefcovic declined to say when these would be proposed, promising only to “seek to further work on these files”.

“We know that they are ready,” Canfin said of the proposals, adding some just need a few months while others need debate on whether to proceed.

The shake-up in Europe’s green leadership comes as climate policies face mounting pushback from politicians warning of the large investments required.

Some EU officials are wary of pushing through new green measures before EU Parliament elections in June. Recent EU proposals – including a landmark law to restore nature – have faced resistance from some lawmakers and governments arguing Brussels is tangling industries in red tape.

But Sefcovic and Hoekstra also need backing from green and left-leaning lawmakers demanding urgent action to tackle the CO2 emissions fuelling extreme weather across Europe, and reverse the decline of nature.

Lawmakers have also demanded that Sefcovic – who is Slovak – commit to defend the EU’s stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a question prompted by the victory of pro-Russian Slovak former Prime Minister Robert Fico in a parliamentary election.

If approved, the candidates would hold their roles for less than a year until after EU elections, limiting the amount they can realistically get done.

Hoekstra said he would to try to ensure the EU sets a new goal to slash its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% by 2040.

He pledged to cull fossil fuel subsidies from the next EU budget, and push at the UN’s COP28 summit in November for a global deal to phase out CO2-emitting fossil fuels.

