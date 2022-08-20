Lawyer renounces Degiorgios brief in Caruana Galizia murder case / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 20 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Lawyer renounces Degiorgio brief in Caruana Galizia murder case

Lawyer William Cuschieri has renounced the case of George and Alfred Degiorgio, the brothers accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia. Recently, Cuschieri was reportedly seeking to negotiate a plea deal for his clients with prosecutors. The lawyer notified Judge Edwina Grima on Friday morning that he will no longer represent the Degiorgios. The judge will preside over their trial. (The Malta Independent)

Man shot in Dingli

A 49-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot outside his home in a rural area between Dingli and Rabat.

According to media reports, the victim, Noel Ciantar, is known for numerous challenges to private landowners and government entities to protect his property rights. He was shot in the back using a shotgun. Among well-known cases, Ciantar oppesed a plan by former Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg to build a swimming pool. (Times of Malta)

Fenech Adami hospitalised

Former prime minister and president Eddie Fenech Adami, 88, is in stable condition and being kept at Mater Dei Hospital’s cardiac ward after falling ill on Friday morning. Fenech Adami was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday after fainting at home, his son Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami told MaltaToday. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. (Maltatoday)