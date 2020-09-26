Lazio beats Cagliari

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manuel Lazzari and Ciro Immobile made the most of their chances to give Lazio an opening victory in Sardinia, but Cagliari were too wasteful.

This was the Aquile’s first match of the season, as their Week 1 fixture with Atalanta was rescheduled to September 30 due to La Dea’s Champions League quarter-final efforts.

After four minutes Lazio broke the deadlock, as Adam Marusic got away down the left and rolled it across the face of goal for Manuel Lazzari to tap in undisturbed. It was Lazzari’s first Serie A goal since March 2018 for SPAL.

Immobile doubled Lazio’s lead through a Marusic assist, as he gathered from the centre-circle, sprinted down the left and pulled it back for the European Golden Shoe winner to finish it off.

Football Italia

Like this: Like Loading...