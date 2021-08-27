Lead MEPs condemn barbaric attack at Kabul airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chairs David McAllister (EPP, DE, Committee on Foreign Affairs), Maria Arena (S&D, BE, Subcommittee on Human Rights), and Petras Auštrevičius (Renew, LT, Delegation for relations with Afghanistan) issued the following statement on Friday:

“We condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric attack at Kabul airport in the middle of a dense crowd waiting desperately for evacuation. We mourn with the families of the 72 civilians and at least 13 US soldiers who lost their lives. This barbaric act against innocent people is unforgivable. On behalf of the European Parliament, we express our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims. We call upon those de facto in power and authority since 15 August 2021 to hold to account those responsible for this terrorist act. The Taliban must assume responsibility for the security of the areas under their control.

We urgently call on the EU, its member states and our partner nations to continue the safe and orderly evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. We reiterate our call to all sides in Afghanistan to abstain from any form of violence, to put in place an immediate and permanent ceasefire and to pursue peace negotiations. International humanitarian law and basic human rights, in particular the rights of women, girls and minorities must be respected.”