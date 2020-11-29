Leaders AC Milan beat Fiorentina, Lazio stunned by modest Udinese

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AC Milan won 2-0 against visiting Fiorentina Sunday to open a five-point lead at the top of the Italian Serie A.

Second-place Inter Milan, on 18 points, are ahead of Sassuolo on goal difference after beating them 3-0 on Saturday, when champions Juventus were held 1-1 at promoted Benevento and slipped six points from the top.

Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli nodded in a corner kick and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic hit the woodwork before German Pezzella’s foul on Alexis Saelemaekers led to a spot kick converted by Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast midfielder took another penalty after Martin Caceres brought down Theo Hernandez, but was denied by Bartlomiej Dragowski.

After the break Hakan Calhanoglu hit the post as the Devils stayed in control despite missing their injured veteran ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who leads the scorers’ chart on 10 goals.

Former Milan defender Daniele Bonera led the squad to a third win since head coach Stefano Pioli and his assistant Giacomo Murelli went into isolation with coronavirus infections, while Cesare Prandelli has now lost both games since taking over the Florentines.

Lazio lost 3-1 at home to understrength minnows Udinese, failing to repeat their recent good display in the Champions League.

The Romans, who defeated Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 in midweek, followed the fate of Atalanta who won 2-0 at Liverpool only to lose by the same scoreline to Verona on Saturday.

“We were cocky and lacked humility, despite knowing what kind of game Udinese were going to play,” Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi said. “We are all responsible, I the first. We missed something that we failed to display on the pitch.”

Udinese had coach Luca Gotti and several players sidelined with coronavirus infections, but saw Tolgay Arslan open through a drive crucially deflected from a defender and Ignacio Pussetto finish a counter-attack before the break.

Fernando Forestieri drilled in the third for the 12th-placed guests before Lazio captain Ciro Immobile converted a consolation penalty.

Lazio sit on 14 points with Atalanta and Napoli, who welcome Roma in a late classic after Cagliari host Spezia.

Bologna sit two points lower after winning 1-0 against bottom side Crotone.

Torino v Sampdoria and Genoa v Parma wrap up matchday 9 on Monday.

A minute of silence was observed before games and footballers wore black armbands to honour Diego Maradona, who died Wednesday in Argentina.

Games were briefly interrupted in the 10th minute, with images of the star donning Napoli’s number 10 shirt displayed on stadiums’ screens and on the stands, which remain empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

