Leaders Arsenal held by Newcastle, Man United win again

Arsenal’s hopes of opening a 10-point lead in the Premier League title race were dashed by Newcastle United in a 0-0 draw at The Emirates but Manchester United’s fine form continued as they eased to a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The clash between first and third in London did not live up to its billing as Arsenal were frustrated by a Newcastle side who collected a 10th league clean sheet of the season.

Manchester United cemented their top-four place, moving level on points with Newcastle as goals by Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford sealed a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, who failed to score for the first time this season in all competitions, have 44 points from 17 games with champions Manchester City on 36 after playing 16.

Newcastle have 35 from 18 matches, ahead of United on goal difference although they have played a game more.

After Everton held Manchester City away on Saturday to snap a three-match losing run in the league, they crashed back to earth as they were hammered 4-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion.

via Reuters

