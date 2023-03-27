Lebanon’s cabinet reverses decision to delay daylight’s savings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIRUT, March 27 (Reuters) – Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister said the cabinet had voted to move clocks one hour ahead on Wednesday night, reversing his decision to postpone the move to daylight savings by a month that had sparked uproar across the country.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the decision had been taken after a “calm discussion”.

Mikati triggered widespread anger when he decided last Thursday not to start daylight savings time over the last weekend of March but instead to roll clocks forward an hour on April 20.

