LeBron James announces he will return for 21st season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LeBron James acknowledged on Wednesday night that a few months ago he was questioning to himself his ability to keep performing “without cheating the game” and to still “give everything to the game.”

While accepting an award at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, James announced his decision to play for a 21st season.

“The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” James said on Wednesday.

A four-time NBA champion and four-time league Most Valuable Player, James had indicated that retirement was a possibility. It came just after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

James played all but four seconds in Game 4. He scored 40 points and had a floater that could have tied the game blocked in the final seconds.

“Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” he said as he finished meeting with reporters that night. When asked to elaborate on that comment, he said, “If I want to continue to play.”

via Reuters

