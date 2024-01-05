LeBron James, Antetokounmpo early leaders in All-Star early voting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leading vote getter in the Eastern Conference, while the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James leads in the West in early voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.



James is a 19-time NBA All-Star, while Antetokounmpo has been named seven times.



Antetokounmpo and James earned their votes as frontcourt players. The leading vote getters at guard are the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic in the West and the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton in the East. Haliburton has a chance to play in the All-Star Game in front of his home fans next month.



The fan vote will only be 50 percent of the data used to decide Eastern and Western Conference starters. Current players will account for another 25 percent and a panel of media will comprise the final 25 percent.



On Friday, each single fan vote will be credited as three votes in the NBA’s “3-for-1 Day” promotion. The next tabulation of fan votes will be revealed on Jan. 11.



In the Western Conference, James, the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic lead the vote in the frontcourt, while Doncic and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry lead at guard.



In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum lead in the front court, while Haliburton and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard lead at guard.



The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is schedule to take place Feb. 18 at Indianapolis.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group