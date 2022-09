Reading Time: < 1 minute

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) – Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday, with George Russell joining him on the front row for Mercedes.

Red Bull’s runaway championship leader Max Verstappen was second fastest in qualifying but will drop down the grid for Sunday’s race due to a five place penalty.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza race track in Monza, Italy, 10 September 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of Italy will take place on 11 September 2022. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

