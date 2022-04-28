No plans to raise energy tariffs – Minister Dalli / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 28 April 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1740: Newsportal Review

Times of Malta reports that Energy Minister Miriam Dalli on Thursday said the government does not plan to raise energy tariffs, despite mounting costs on Enemalta. Dalli said the plan is to retain price stability.

Maltatoday, covering the same press briefing, leads with the decision taken by Government to stop wage supplement scheme next month. The wage supplement scheme, which cost €720 million will stop by the end of May.



Newsbook says that Bernard Grech submitted a declaration of interest to contest the Nationalist Party leadership race.

Grech filed his declaration on Thursday with the PN’s chief electoral commissioner, Peter Fenech. Contenders for the post of leader have to first submit a declaration of interest, which is then followed by a due diligence process by the party’s electoral commission that determines whether they can contest.



From Court, TVM says that 43-year-old Mark Pace who lives in Ħal Qormi has been handed down a ten-month prison sentence after being apprehended with close to 12 grams (11.89) of cannabis resin inside the prison.

Updated 1244

Uber set to launch Malta service: Malta is set to welcome ride-hailing giant Uber on its roads according to media reports. The service is expected to be launched before Summer, with the US firm advising government and regulators of its plans. It is understood the company is in the process of obtaining a licence. The company is being brought over by the Alf Mizzi and Sons group. From its end, Uber has confirmed the possibility, stating that “we plan to expand the presence of Uber in the Mediterranean area and Malta is one of these possible destinations.”

Offline advertising overtakes TV – survey: Exposure to offline advertising is dropping year on year, a survey has found, while online advertising is increasing, as is its exposure. According to the Misco Social Media Usage Trends survey, held in association with the Ornate Group, a total of 66% of respondents stated that they are exposed to offline advertising, down from 86% in 2018, while 91% stated that they are exposed to online advertising, up from 80% in 2018.Further details here.

Unemployment stable in March: The unemployment rate for March 2022 stood at 3%, declining by 0.1% when compared with the previous month and by 0.8% from March 2021.During March 2022, the number of unemployed persons was 8,660, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,743, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 5,918.

Covid-19 Update: Active cases dropped to below 4,000 on Thursday with 206 new infections being reported. Two persons passed away taking the death total to 698.





Morning Briefing

Legal amendments shortening court proceedings at advanced stage – lawyers body

The Chamber of Advocates said that legal amendments that address court delays by shortening the cumbersome compilation of evidence process have reached “an advanced stage”. The lawyers’ body said that the amendments are currently being discussed by the government and the Law Commission. An EC report last year noted that lengthy court proceedings remain a serious concern in Malta. A different report noted that criminal cases take 298 days, more than double the EU median of 122 days.

No unexplained hepatitis in Malta in kids

No cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in young children have been reported in Malta so far with health officials monitoring developments abroad. An unusual spike in cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, in young children has been reported in the UK, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US. According to a health official contacted by Maltatoday, “the situation as regards the emergence of acute hepatitis cases in children in some European countries is being closely monitored. No cases of acute hepatitis among children were registered in recent weeks in Malta,” ahe said.

Covid-19 Update

Three more persons have passed away after being infected with coronavirus, health authorities reported, taking the death tally to 696. There are currently 4,153 active cases after 189 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday.