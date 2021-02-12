Legendary jazz musician Chick Corea dies aged 79

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chick Corea, a Grammy award winning jazz musician has died at the age of 79, a statement on his website confirmed.

The American musician’s career spanned more than five decades. His last album was released in 2020.

Corea is the fourth most nominated artist in the Grammy awards’ history with 65 nominations, winning 23 times.

He died on 9 February from a rare form of cancer that was only recently diagnosed.

Main Photo: US jazz pianist Chick Corea of Chick Corea Elektric Band performs at the Orbita Hall in Wroclaw, Poland, 22 June 2017 . EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski

Via EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski

