Lewandowski makes Barcelona debut against Real in friendly match

Robert Lewandowski was especially praised by Barcelona coach Xavi after making his debut in a 1-0 friendly win over arch-rivals Real Madrid near La Vegas.

The former Bayern Munich striker started the game and was substituted for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the break.

“Robert is a world star. A world star who has come to us with incredible humility,” Xavi said, adding that Lewandowski had adapted to the team “very quickly.”

He said he was “very happy” with the close-season signings of Lewandowski and Brazilian Raphinha, who scored the winning goal in the 27th minute.

Xavi was pleased with the victory against the Spanish record champions and stressed: “For me, there are no friendlies.”

Real Madrid, with Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger as a reinforcement, were playing the first match of their US trip. The Champions League winners fielded most of their top performers.

Photo – Robert Lewandowski (2L) and Raphinha (R) of FC Barcelona and David Alaba (2R) of Real Madrid in action during a US pre-season game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 23 July 2022. EPA-EFE