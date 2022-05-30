Lewandowski says Bayern time is ‘over’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Robert Lewandowski said on Monday he is finished with Bayern Munich and that a summer transfer was “the best solution for both sides.”

Lewandowski, 34, said after the end of the past season that he would not renew his Bayern contract which runs until 2023, and may even even leave this summer after eight years amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Bayern bosses insisted he must fulfil his contract but Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi said later that Bayern are “history” because they allegedly were after Erling Haaland who eventually went to Manchester City and made Lewandowski no proper contract renewal offer.

Seven-time Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski struck a similar line on Monday in his strongest statement to date on the issue, at a Polish national team news conference in Warsaw ahead of Nations League games.”It is definite today: My story with Bayern is over. After all that has happened over the past months I can not imagine a further good cooperation,” he said.”It is clear for me that a transfer is the best solution for both sides.”Lewandowski added: “Bayern are a respectable club. I hope they don’t want to keep me just because they can.”



Barcelona are said to have submitted a written offer of €32 million (33.8 million) for Lewandowski but it remains unclear for what sum the German club would be willing to let him go after all. Spanish reports have said they would want up to €40 million.Lewandowski’s fate could also depend on whether Bayern can find a replacement although they are heavily linked with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.If Lewandowski is ordered to stay in Munich after all he can leave for free next year.

French midfielder Corentin Tolisso is meanwhile leaving Bayern on such a free transfer after five years, the club said on Monday.Sevilla are reportedly interested in the 27-year-old who came to Munich in 2017 from Olympique Lyon and played 112 matches for them, winning every club title on offer, highlighted by the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in 2020.”He never let himself be knocked off course even in difficult phases and always gave everything for the club. We wish him every success in his future career,” Bayern board member sport Hasan Salihamidzic said.

Tolisso said on Instagram: “A new page is turned… A big THANK YOU for these 5 beautiful years which brought me so much on a sporting and personal level.”

DPA