Lewis Hamilton shows tire-changing skills after tire bursts on motorway

Usually he stops in the race pits and the Mercedes mechanics change his tires, in few seconds. Recently, however, Lewis Hamilton had to do it himself, but he didn’t do too badly, as it took him a minute – at least according to him – to replace the tire of his electric Mercedes EQC, which had exploded. .

“A tire burst on the highway and we had to stop at the service station, wrote the 35-year-old Formula One champion in a post on Instagram, It took a minute to change the tire, but once the job was done, I was on the road again, aboard the EQC. Not having to refuel is the best thing.



Apparently, Hamilton was in the company of some friends who then took the photos published along with the post, showing the six-time Formula One world champion, in a purple and green tie dye sports outfit and a black mask. ordinance, as he tries to find his way with the spare wheel of his 70,000 pound (77,000 euro) car, the latest in his millionaire garage, which also includes a Pagani Zonda 760 LH and a 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra. Mercedes mechanics team when you need it? “, joked a follower, commenting on the shots, while another pointed the finger at the minute it took Hamilton to complete the operation (“What happened to the 2, 4 seconds? “) And a third made fun of the driver’s possible new job (“When you retire, you might perhaps find a job with the team that changes tires in F1”).

