Liberals say that 2030 climate package is opportunity to turn climate neutrality into EU success story

Renew Europe, the Liberal coalition in the European Parliament, has outlined five flagship messages in a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the Executive Vice President of the Commission, Frans Timmermans.

The input comes ahead of the Fit for 2030 climate package to be presented by the Commission in mid-July, with a call for the Commission to integrate them in the upcoming proposals in order to ensure a balanced and successful package delivering on our climate objectives while ensuring a just transition.

The EU’ plans for 2030

Based on a comprehensive impact assessment, the Commission has proposed to increase the EU’s ambition on reducing greenhouse gases and set this more ambitious path for the next 10 years. The assessment shows how all sectors of the economy and society can contribute, and sets out the policy actions required to achieve this goal. The key objectives of this policy are setting a more ambitious and cost-effective path to achieving climate neutrality by 2050, stimulating the creation of green jobs and continue the EU’s track record of cutting greenhouse gas emissions whilst growing its economy and encouraging international partners to increase their ambition to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C and avoid the most severe consequences of climate change

Dacian Cioloş, President of Renew Europe, and co-writer of the letter, said that “this is a historic opportunity and Renew Europe is determined to make the transition to climate neutrality a European success story, to secure sustainable economic growth, green industrial research and innovation and jobs opportunities for our citizens. People, families, businesses are at the heart of the European Green deal. The Fit for 2030 package should set the framework for this transformation and should build on the existing climate and energy laws, to turn needs into investment opportunities, to take responsibility for generations to come. Renew Europe will stand firmly by its ambitions. “

Malta’s Energy and Climate Plan reaffirms commitment towards EU goals

According to Malta’s 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan, Government reaffirmed its commitment to address climate issues to its fullest potential and contribute towards achieving the EU’s collective target of 40% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. In the area of renewable energy, Malta will continue its efforts to increase its renewable energy share, a task which is progressively becoming ever more daunting given the growth in final energy consumption. Malta will extend its current support framework for renewable energy sources to the period until 2030 and launch new initiatives tailored to local specificities to ensure that technically and economically viable indigenous sources of renewable energy may be exploited.

The plan had noted how steep population and GDP growth in recent years has made it difficult to restrain energy consumption. Nevertheless, Malta’s efforts in the area of energy efficiency will seek to achieve cost efficient energy savings in the relative sectors whilst taking into account the effective population.

Union for the Mediterranean Ministers sign declaration on clean energy transition

Meanwhile, Ministers from the 42 member countries of the Union for the Mediterranean, including Malta, have signed a declaration underlining their commitment to decarbonising the energy sector in the fight against climate change.

Yesterday, Ministers from the 42 member countries of the Union for the Mediterranean #UfM signed a declaration underlining their commitment to #decarbonising the energy sector in the fight against #climatechange. #UfM4energy

At the third Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) ministerial meeting on energy today, the agreed text confirms the intention to set a new clean energy transition pathway for the region, as well as priorities for strengthened regional cooperation in the energy sector.