Libya and Malta concur on a process to unfreeze Libyans’ funds

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Murad Hemima, on Friday, announced that an agreement with the Maltese government has been reached on a process to lift the freezing of Libyan citizens’ funds and permit them to transfer the previously frozen monies.

Hemima added, in a press statement, that citizens’ frozen accounts are held at Bank of Valletta and Satabank, confirming that there are 1,800 closed accounts in the Bank of Valletta, whereas the Satabank accounts remain under monitoring and assessment.

He explained that the Maltese government has responded to them in a positive way and confirmed that it has no intention of targeting the funds of Libyans, adding that the consulate will publish the mechanisms needed for the affected citizens to be capable of recovering their funds.

Photo – EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Via The Libya Observer