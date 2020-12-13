Libya economic talks set for Geneva next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.N. acting envoy on Libya Stephanie Williams will host an economic working group from Dec. 14-15 in Geneva, to discuss policy reforms, a U.N. spokeswoman said.

The talks, co-chaired by Egypt, the European Union and the Untied States, will include representatives of the main Libyan institutions, U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a Geneva briefing, without elaborating.

Main Photo: UN acting envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

