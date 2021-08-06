Libya heads for total lockdown because of coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Libyan government announced tonight that it will impose a strict, three-day lockdown, starting on Saturday, to address the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The lockdown will be implemented in central and western Libya, including the capital Tripoli. Ten days ago a partial curfew was imposed at night.

On July 27, the Government of National Unity imposed a partial lockdown in Central Libya, Greater Tripoli, West Coast, and West Mountain municipalities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 262.948 cases and 3.663 deaths have been officially recorded in the country.

World Health Organization (WHO) said this week that July deaths from Coronavirus in Libya increased by 393% compared to June as authorities didn’t confirm whether or not the Delta variant arrived in Libya despite being depicted in neighbouring countries.

It added that Libya remains classified under community transmission with the circulation of Alpha and Beta Variants of Concern (VOC).

As a part of preventive measures, Libya has suspended schools and universities as of July 11th, 2021. Summer resorts, parks and public gardens have also been closed in some municipalities until further notice.

Likewise, as of July 8th, 2021, borders with Tunisia have remained closed. In addition, the Government of National Unity has officially issued a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am starting on July 27th, 2021, for two weeks in Tripoli, central and western regions, while PCR tests have been made mandatory for domestic flights since July 29.

