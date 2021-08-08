Libya implements strict three-day lockdown to curb spread of the coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya began a strict three-day lockdown to fight the rise in Covid-19 cases, as the country prepares to celebrate the Muslim New Year.

This measure will be implemented in the centre and west of the country, including the capital Tripoli, the government has announced

It comes ten days after the introduction of a partial curfew from 18:00 to 06:00 local.

The east and south of Libya, controlled de facto by the forces of Khalifa Haftar, are not affected by the measures taken by the transitional government based in Tripoli.

Libya has officially recorded 262,948 cases of infection, including 3,663 deaths.

Photo: EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Read more via The Libya Observer