Libya, Malta review facilitating visas granting and opening airspace

The Libya Observer reports that Libya and Malta discussed facilitating the granting of visas to Libyan citizens wishing to visit Malta, in addition to the importance of expediting the opening of the airspace between the two countries.

This came during a meeting with the Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Manqoush on Tuesday, with Malta’s ambassador to Libya, Charles Saliba, at the ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli, according to the media office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest Libyan developments, during which Al-Manqoush clarified that the situation in Libya is going for the better, especially with the presence of a single national government that represents all Libyans and works for them as required by the stage leading up to the scheduled elections.

