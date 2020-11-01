Libya oil production rises to 800,000 bpd

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya’s oil production currently stands at around 800,000 barrels per day, over 100,000 higher than a few days ago, a Libyan oil source told Reuters.

Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) on Monday ended force majeure on the last facilities closed by an eight-month blockade of oil exports by eastern forces. On Thursday, production had already reached 680,000 bpd.

The blockade in January slashed the OPEC member’s oil production to around 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd.

