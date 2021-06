Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) raised its July crude oil official selling prices across the board, particularly for key grades such as Es Sider and El Sharara, a price list seen by Reuters showed.

The move reflects a rebound in demand, most recently in Europe, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Es Sider OSP was raised by 60 cents to dated Brent minus $1.35 and El Sharara was set at dated Brent minus 80 cents, up 65 cents from June.

Photo: EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA