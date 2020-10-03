Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, Italy, Libya, Turkey

Libya takes centre stage in Italy-Turkey diplomatic talks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Outgoing Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj remains “fundamental” for Libya without a deal on a new institutional architecture in the north African country, Foreign Minister Luigi D i Maio told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Rome Friday.

Di Maio said Sarraj’s decision to announce his resignation “was I think a choice of courage and responsibility.

“But we subordinate this choice to a new institutional architecture in Libya.

“Until the parties reach an accord on this, Sarraj’s role remains fundamental”.

On Friday, a maritime demarcation agreement between Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognised government was registered by the United Nations, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said today.

Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime agreement, as well as a military cooperation deal, in November 2019.

“Our versatile relations based on 500 years of common history with Libya and our training, support and consultancy support to the UN-recognized Gov. of National Accord will continue,” Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

ANSA / Anadolu

