Libya takes centre stage in Italy-Turkey diplomatic talks

Outgoing Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj remains “fundamental” for Libya without a deal on a new institutional architecture in the north African country, Foreign Minister Luigi D i Maio told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Rome Friday.

Di Maio said Sarraj’s decision to announce his resignation “was I think a choice of courage and responsibility.

“But we subordinate this choice to a new institutional architecture in Libya.

“Until the parties reach an accord on this, Sarraj’s role remains fundamental”.

On Friday, a maritime demarcation agreement between Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognised government was registered by the United Nations, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said today.

Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime agreement, as well as a military cooperation deal, in November 2019.

“Our versatile relations based on 500 years of common history with Libya and our training, support and consultancy support to the UN-recognized Gov. of National Accord will continue,” Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

